Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.08.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMLP. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Summit Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $3.21. 547,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,795. Summit Midstream Partners has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $269.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $100.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.74 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Midstream Partners will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 61.9% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 6.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. 29.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

