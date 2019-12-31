Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) by 100.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,533 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Suzano were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Suzano by 374.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Suzano by 9.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Suzano by 78.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Suzano by 26.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in Suzano by 587.3% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SUZ. UBS Group downgraded shares of Suzano from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Suzano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Suzano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of SUZ stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31. Suzano S.A. has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $13.47.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Suzano had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 10.76%.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue paper, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the plant genetic research and development for forestry, biopower, and biofuel industries.

