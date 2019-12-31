Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company.

SWDBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Swedbank from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Swedbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Swedbank stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.05. Swedbank has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12.

Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swedbank had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter.

About Swedbank

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services.

