SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

SYSCO has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 48 years. SYSCO has a dividend payout ratio of 50.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SYSCO to earn $4.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.7%.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.41. 148,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.67. SYSCO has a twelve month low of $60.98 and a twelve month high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. SYSCO’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SYSCO will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $2,026,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,491.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,150,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,634,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,743 shares of company stock valued at $17,979,481. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.23.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

