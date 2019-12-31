Syscoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $362,113.00 (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 31st. Syscoin has a total market cap of $11.56 million and approximately $362,113.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Syscoin has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade, Binance and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00579399 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011273 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010351 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000443 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 574,763,678 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org.

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Tux Exchange, Poloniex, Bittylicious, Sistemkoin, YoBit, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Upbit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

