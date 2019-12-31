TagCoin (TAG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.00

TagCoin (CURRENCY:TAG) traded down 33.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One TagCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. TagCoin has a total market capitalization of $59,026.00 and $4.00 worth of TagCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TagCoin has traded 34.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00058953 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00085456 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000907 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00070395 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,269.80 or 0.99954307 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000338 BTC.

About TagCoin

TagCoin (CRYPTO:TAG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 27th, 2013. TagCoin’s total supply is 6,433,866 coins. The official website for TagCoin is tagcoin.org. TagCoin’s official Twitter account is @TagCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TagCoin

TagCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TagCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TagCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TagCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

