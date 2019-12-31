Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 29,190,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 27,530,000 shares. Currently, 61.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days.

Shares of TLRD opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96. Tailored Brands has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The stock has a market cap of $203.38 million, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.43 million. Tailored Brands had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 427.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tailored Brands will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on TLRD shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Tailored Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th.

In other Tailored Brands news, EVP A Alexander Rhodes acquired 13,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $51,738.03. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 56,255 shares in the company, valued at $217,706.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carrie Ann Ask acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $64,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 37,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,234.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 40,369 shares of company stock valued at $155,998. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands during the third quarter worth $31,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 126.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 83.4% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 311.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tailored Brands Company Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

