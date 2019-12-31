TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Short Interest Update

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the November 28th total of 2,590,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,247,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $122.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.70. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $135.70.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.91 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 86,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 35.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 38.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the second quarter worth $41,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.79.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

