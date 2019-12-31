TCASH Reaches Market Capitalization of $340,078.00 (TCASH)

TCASH (CURRENCY:TCASH) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 31st. TCASH has a total market cap of $340,078.00 and $831,488.00 worth of TCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TCASH has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One TCASH token can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

999 (999) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00032116 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003894 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000699 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TCASH Token Profile

TCASH is a token. TCASH’s total supply is 88,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,200,000 tokens. TCASH’s official message board is medium.com/@etherflyer. The Reddit community for TCASH is /r/EtherFlyerExchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TCASH is www.etherflyer.com/index.html.

TCASH Token Trading

TCASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

