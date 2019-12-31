TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TCF shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 price target on shares of TCF Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

In other news, Director Arthur A. Weiss purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $201,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,594.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance K. Opperman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.51 per share, with a total value of $425,100.00. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCF. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 2,942.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,253,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,808,000 after buying an additional 2,179,873 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 116.7% in the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,239,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,550,000 after buying an additional 1,205,906 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 352.2% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,674,000 after buying an additional 1,074,200 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the third quarter worth $31,859,000. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the third quarter worth $30,771,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TCF opened at $46.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.92 and a 200 day moving average of $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $47.71.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $459.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.69 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TCF Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

