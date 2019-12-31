TCF Financial’s (TCF) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $58.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $53.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of TCF Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 price objective on shares of TCF Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE TCF opened at $46.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TCF Financial has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $47.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.51.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $459.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TCF Financial will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

In other TCF Financial news, Director Vance K. Opperman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.51 per share, for a total transaction of $425,100.00. Also, Director Arthur A. Weiss purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $201,168.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,594.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in TCF Financial by 188.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

