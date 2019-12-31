Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

TGLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

TGLS stock opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $370.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.98. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $108.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.95 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 20.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 11.9% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 740,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 78,495 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 2.0% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 509,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 37.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 279,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 76,232 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at about $1,616,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 11.0% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 24,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.