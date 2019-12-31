Teladoc Health Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 3,423 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 553% compared to the typical daily volume of 524 put options.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Lewis Levy sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $47,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 50,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,821,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,769 shares in the company, valued at $732,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,749 shares of company stock worth $5,028,461 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 450 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. Oppenheimer set a $83.00 target price on Teladoc Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $83.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -57.81 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.18. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $86.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.46 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

