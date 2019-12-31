Tellor (TRB) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $79,325.00

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. In the last week, Tellor has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Tellor token can currently be purchased for about $3.94 or 0.00054125 BTC on major exchanges. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $79,325.00 worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00191519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.82 or 0.01329215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00122767 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tellor Token Profile

Tellor’s total supply is 759,913 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,788 tokens. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor.

Buying and Selling Tellor

Tellor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

