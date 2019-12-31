Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:TENX opened at $1.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. Tenax Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $2.79.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. Research analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.80% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

