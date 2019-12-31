Terracoin (TRC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $74.00

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $588,269.00 and $74.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded 37.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0256 or 0.00000353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and C-CEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,270.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $208.66 or 0.02871216 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00558889 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006598 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00019749 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000517 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000233 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io.

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

