Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cowen currently has an underperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC restated an underperform rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Nomura restated a neutral rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a hold rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $276.32.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $414.70 on Monday. Tesla has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $435.31. The stock has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $363.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $158,561.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $357,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $741,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,681 shares of company stock worth $32,976,113 in the last 90 days. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal Wealth Partners increased its position in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 110.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

