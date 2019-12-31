The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 34,350,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the November 28th total of 32,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.53.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 189,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,741.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,678 shares of company stock worth $7,264,570 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.10. The company had a trading volume of 143,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,967,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.44. The Coca-Cola has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $55.92.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

