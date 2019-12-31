The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) Short Interest Up 9.2% in December

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 25,180,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the November 28th total of 23,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 32.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDCO. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Medicines in a report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer cut The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Roth Capital set a $72.00 price target on The Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital cut The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.57.

Shares of MDCO opened at $84.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.62. The Medicines has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $84.88.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Medicines will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDCO. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in The Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Medicines by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 111,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Medicines by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,394,000 after purchasing an additional 130,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of The Medicines by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in shares of The Medicines by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,470,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter.

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

