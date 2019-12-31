TheStreet Upgrades Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) to B

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Ingredion in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

INGR opened at $93.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.78. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $73.00 and a 52 week high of $99.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $248,192.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 113.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

