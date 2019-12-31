Tidex Token Price Tops $0.23 (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 31st. One Tidex Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00003103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. In the last week, Tidex Token has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tidex Token has a total market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $1,050.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00192003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.53 or 0.01344467 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00123208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024732 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Tidex Token

Tidex Token launched on November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com.

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

Tidex Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

