Tigress Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tigress Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Macquarie set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $253.58.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $291.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,295.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. Apple has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $284.89.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 67,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $14,797,028.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,517 shares in the company, valued at $52,025,723.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,998 shares of company stock worth $42,351,593 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 66.8% in the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 131,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $122,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 478,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $94,749,000 after acquiring an additional 9,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

