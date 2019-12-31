Tokenomy Tops 24 Hour Volume of $30,110.00 (TEN)

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Tokenomy has a market cap of $5.73 million and approximately $30,110.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokenomy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0286 or 0.00000394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, Indodax and LBank. In the last week, Tokenomy has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00191852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.65 or 0.01345653 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024767 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00121875 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tokenomy Token Profile

Tokenomy’s launch date was January 8th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Tokenomy is medium.com/@tokenomy. The official website for Tokenomy is www.tokenomy.com. Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tokenomy

Tokenomy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Tokenomy, IDEX, LATOKEN, LBank and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokenomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

