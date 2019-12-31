Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Hits New 1-Year High at $91.93

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $91.93 and last traded at $91.45, with a volume of 24569 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.02.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $72.69 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 405,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 286,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,374,000 after acquiring an additional 24,930 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 162,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,388,000.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

