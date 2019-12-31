Tortoise Water Fund (BATS:TBLU) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Tortoise Water Fund (BATS:TBLU) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1187 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Tortoise Water Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of Tortoise Water Fund stock opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. Tortoise Water Fund has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $31.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.65.

