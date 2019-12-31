Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) Director Daniel Kim Halyk Purchases 3,700 Shares

Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,213,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,644,420.

Daniel Kim Halyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.40 per share, with a total value of C$27,000.00.

Shares of TOT stock opened at C$6.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.62. Total Energy Services Inc has a 52 week low of C$5.30 and a 52 week high of C$11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.61 million and a PE ratio of 27.49.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$171.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$191.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TOT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Total Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

