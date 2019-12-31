Total (EPA:FP) Given a €53.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Total (EPA:FP) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €56.50 ($65.70) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €56.83 ($66.08).

Shares of EPA:FP opened at €49.19 ($57.19) on Monday. Total has a fifty-two week low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a fifty-two week high of €49.33 ($57.36). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €48.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of €47.37.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

