Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.61

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.606 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

Total has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Total has a dividend payout ratio of 62.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Total to earn $5.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.3%.

Shares of TOT stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $55.15. 5,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,963. The company has a market cap of $146.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.74 and a 200-day moving average of $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Total has a one year low of $47.70 and a one year high of $58.82.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.14. Total had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Total will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research set a $90.00 target price on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Total in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Total has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.88.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

