Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 6,096 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,817% compared to the average daily volume of 318 call options.

NASDAQ:PTLA opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.07. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95.

Get Portola Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 275.13% and a negative return on equity of 282.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTLA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $152,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTLA. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.