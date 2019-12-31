Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 1,675 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 960% compared to the average daily volume of 158 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,039. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $61.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $934.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.02 million. Garmin had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Garmin will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.19.

In other Garmin news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 85,229 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $7,442,196.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,644,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,591,540.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 181,375 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $16,909,591.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,048,640 shares of company stock valued at $97,210,169. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

