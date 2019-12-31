Traders Purchase Large Volume of Momenta Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,614 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,123% compared to the typical volume of 132 call options.

Several research firms have commented on MNTA. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.45.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Anthony M. Manning sold 6,365 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $88,027.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,939.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 6,318 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $87,377.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,158. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 46,769 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 145,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 22,433 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,581,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,229 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,960,000 after purchasing an additional 657,936 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $20.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 2.07.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.82% and a negative net margin of 361.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. Momenta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

