Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 2,396 put options on the company. This is an increase of 778% compared to the average volume of 273 put options.

NYSE HUN traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $24.04. 375,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,830. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.32.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 2.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Huntsman by 5.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Huntsman by 0.3% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 240,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Huntsman by 9.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Huntsman by 11.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.21 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.