TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) Short Interest Up 6.0% in December

TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 67,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 81,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of TA opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04. TravelCenters of America has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $26.75.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($1.06). TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Rebholz sold 8,469 shares of TravelCenters of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $76,644.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,510.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Barry A. Richards sold 4,277 shares of TravelCenters of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $38,706.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,706 shares of company stock worth $151,189 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 22,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 108,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.79% of the company’s stock.

TA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on TravelCenters of America in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. CIBC reduced their price target on TravelCenters of America from $10.00 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as parking, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

