Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the November 28th total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus decreased their price target on Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.50.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,438,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,354,963,000 after purchasing an additional 271,094 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 133.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,072,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $609,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,784 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,618,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $541,070,000 after buying an additional 51,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Travelers Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,599,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $388,738,000 after buying an additional 105,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Travelers Companies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,210,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,648,000 after buying an additional 155,508 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRV opened at $136.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.56 and its 200-day moving average is $143.33. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $115.06 and a one year high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.69%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

