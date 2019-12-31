TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) and CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Head-To-Head Review

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) and CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get TriNet Group alerts:

88.3% of TriNet Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of CBIZ shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.0% of TriNet Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of CBIZ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for TriNet Group and CBIZ, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriNet Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 CBIZ 0 0 0 0 N/A

TriNet Group presently has a consensus target price of $59.70, suggesting a potential upside of 4.92%. Given TriNet Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe TriNet Group is more favorable than CBIZ.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TriNet Group and CBIZ’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriNet Group $3.50 billion 1.13 $192.00 million $2.57 22.14 CBIZ $922.00 million 1.60 $61.57 million $1.09 24.69

TriNet Group has higher revenue and earnings than CBIZ. TriNet Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBIZ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TriNet Group and CBIZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriNet Group 5.14% 44.11% 8.01% CBIZ 7.51% 11.36% 5.34%

Volatility & Risk

TriNet Group has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBIZ has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TriNet Group beats CBIZ on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, life sciences, not-for-profit, professional services, financial services, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company markets its solutions through its sales representatives. TriNet Group, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. The Benefits and Insurance Services group offers group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services. The National Practices group provides managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and midsized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises in the United States and parts of Canada. CBIZ, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.