Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Short Interest Update

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,050,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the November 28th total of 13,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Trinity Industries stock opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. Trinity Industries has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $26.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.09.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $813.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.80 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.00%.

In related news, insider Brian D. Madison sold 3,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $73,877.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,624.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze bought 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $11,904,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,387,600 shares of company stock valued at $28,373,404. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRN. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Buckingham Research set a $18.00 price objective on Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens set a $20.00 price objective on Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

