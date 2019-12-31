Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,400,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the November 28th total of 13,310,000 shares. Approximately 11.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.33. Tripadvisor has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $60.90.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.39 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 9.18%. Tripadvisor’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 127,454 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 17,384 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 263,286 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $10,184,000 after acquiring an additional 29,988 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 68,296 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 14,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,859,610 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $363,821,000 after acquiring an additional 297,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,907 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRIP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.40.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

