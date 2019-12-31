Tripio Price Down 15.3% Over Last Week (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last seven days, Tripio has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. Tripio has a market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $328,194.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tripio token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, OKEx and DDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013856 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00191802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.75 or 0.01345796 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024869 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00122216 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio’s genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio. Tripio’s official website is trip.io.

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HADAX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

