Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) Short Interest Update

Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the November 28th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRTN. ValuEngine raised Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on Triton International from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Triton International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on Triton International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Shares of Triton International stock opened at $40.08 on Tuesday. Triton International has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.28 and its 200 day moving average is $34.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.29.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Triton International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $336.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Triton International will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Triton International’s payout ratio is 46.02%.

In other news, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRTN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Triton International by 2,801.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 400,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,118,000 after purchasing an additional 386,602 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triton International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,456,000 after purchasing an additional 348,177 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Triton International by 2,471.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 197,690 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Triton International by 534.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 154,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 130,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Triton International by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 331,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after purchasing an additional 129,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

