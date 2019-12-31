TRONCLASSIC (TRXC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $25.00

TRONCLASSIC (CURRENCY:TRXC) traded down 70.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. During the last week, TRONCLASSIC has traded 94.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TRONCLASSIC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Token Store. TRONCLASSIC has a market cap of $34,616.00 and $25.00 worth of TRONCLASSIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00191519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.82 or 0.01329215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00122767 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TRONCLASSIC Profile

TRONCLASSIC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,107,478,370 tokens. The official website for TRONCLASSIC is www.tronclassic.xyz. TRONCLASSIC’s official Twitter account is @TronClassic.

Buying and Selling TRONCLASSIC

TRONCLASSIC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONCLASSIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRONCLASSIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRONCLASSIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

