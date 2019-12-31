Troy Income & Growth Trust PLC (LON:TIGT) to Issue GBX 0.70 Dividend

Troy Income & Growth Trust PLC (LON:TIGT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of TIGT opened at GBX 85.90 ($1.13) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.24 million and a P/E ratio of 11.77. Troy Income & Growth Trust has a one year low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 87 ($1.14). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 82.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 82.13.

In other Troy Income & Growth Trust news, insider David Warnock purchased 170,272 shares of Troy Income & Growth Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £139,623.04 ($183,666.19).

Troy Income & Growth Trust Company Profile

Troy Income & Growth Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment trust. The principal objective of the Trust is to provide shareholders with an income yield and the prospect of income and capital growth through investing in a portfolio of United Kingdom equities. The Trust has investments in United Kingdom-listed investment companies, property and banks.

