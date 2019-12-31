TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) Receives $7.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRUE. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TrueCar in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

TrueCar stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.74. 16,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,841. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $491.41 million, a PE ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.53. TrueCar has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $10.39.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $90.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.36 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. Research analysts expect that TrueCar will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 1,087.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TrueCar in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 101.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TrueCar in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TrueCar in the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

