TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Short Interest Update

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the November 28th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRST. BidaskClub lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $842.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $43.57 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 24.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 16,876 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 676,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the third quarter worth $111,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,563,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 38,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.1% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 30,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

