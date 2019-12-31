Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trustmark Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Its primary business activities are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trustmark National Bank and Trustmark National Bank’s wholly-owned nonbanking subsidiaries, Trustmark Financial Services, Inc. and Trustmark Insurance Agency, Inc. Trustmark National Bank accounts for substantially all of the assets and revenues of the company. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TRMK. BidaskClub lowered Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Trustmark currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.63. The company had a trading volume of 36,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.95. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $160.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.21 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the second quarter valued at $512,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the third quarter valued at $363,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trustmark by 16.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Trustmark by 251.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 73,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 52,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the third quarter valued at $29,454,000. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

