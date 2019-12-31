TrustNote Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (TTT)

TrustNote (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 77% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 31st. Over the last week, TrustNote has traded down 80.3% against the dollar. One TrustNote coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustNote has a market capitalization of $2,444.00 and $42.00 worth of TrustNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00190659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.59 or 0.01341854 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024788 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00122136 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TrustNote

TrustNote’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 309,999,945 coins. TrustNote’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin. TrustNote’s official message board is medium.com/trustnote. The official website for TrustNote is trustnote.org.

Buying and Selling TrustNote

TrustNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

