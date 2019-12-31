TrustVerse Trading Up 0.3% This Week (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One TrustVerse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and $1.58 million worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038153 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.66 or 0.06042938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029871 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036500 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001917 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00001246 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse (TRV) is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,565,728 tokens. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official.

TrustVerse Token Trading

TrustVerse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

