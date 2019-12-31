TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TTEC. BidaskClub cut shares of TTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTEC currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $39.36 on Monday. TTEC has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $50.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.25 and a 200-day moving average of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. TTEC had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $395.51 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,000,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $109,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,686,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,571,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Regina Paolillo sold 8,588 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $429,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,247,299.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

