Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TCX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tucows from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tucows from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.00.

Get Tucows alerts:

Shares of TCX opened at $61.52 on Friday. Tucows has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $90.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $650.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.47 and a 200-day moving average of $55.20.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Tucows had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $88.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tucows will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tucows news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $76,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,246,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Tucows by 840.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Tucows by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Tucows by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 156.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 17.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.