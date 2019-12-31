Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Short Interest Down 6.0% in December

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,100,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 7,550,000 shares. Approximately 13.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 333,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.3 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TYME. ValuEngine raised shares of Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of TYME opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22. Tyme Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $4.12.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Tyme Technologies will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.98, for a total value of $1,859,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,600 in the last ninety days. 27.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 187.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 91,081 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. 12.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

