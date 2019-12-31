Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Receiving Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) have been trending negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Uber Technologies earned a coverage optimism score of -2.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the ride-sharing company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.95.

NYSE:UBER opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $25.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.66.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.57% and a negative return on equity of 209.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -6.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Manik Gupta sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $44,805.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 453,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,261,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 3,851,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $115,583,244.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,764,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,077,056.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,530,823 shares of company stock worth $1,781,693,875.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

